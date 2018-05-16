My watch is killing me

I’m beginning to wonder: When it comes to your health, is it possible to know too much?

I’ve written before about how much I love a good gadget and I truly enjoy modern technology; what I would do without my iPhone, my iPad and the all-knowing voice of Alexa, I do not know. But the health features on my Apple watch are beginning to make me decidedly unhealthy.

I used to have a Fitbit, but then my gadget-loving husband upgraded me to an Apple watch as a gift. At first I loved how it would vibrate on my wrist whenever I got a text or a phone call. So snazzy, right? But then I downloaded a sleep tracking app to my iPhone, which connects to my Apple watch, which reads my heart rate and somehow tells me exactly what time I fell asleep, how many times I woke up and how restless I was throughout the night.

According to my all-knowing watch, I am the walking dead.

Take last night for example. Apple watch tells me I only slept for six hours and 10 minutes — and that only four hours of that sleep was “restful.” It then shows me a battery-like symbol that says I’m only a little over halfway charged to get through my 16-hour day. Immediately, I feel sleepy and cloudy — plus, I’m anxious that I might run out of life by 2 p.m. and collapse into darkness like a phone that hasn’t been plugged in long enough.

But what if I didn’t wear my watch to bed? I tend to think I’d be blissfully ignorant about how much of my sleep was “restful” and how much juice I had left in my battery.

One night when I didn’t wear my watch to bed, I checked my sleep app just for kicks. “Not enough data,” it simply read, and my body battery was at 0 percent. So, if we don’t electronically track our sleep, does it really count?

My watch also tells me that my average heart rate is 78 beats per minute. What does that even mean? So, I Google a chart that tells me it’s “below average” for my age. Great. Thanks, Apple watch and Google. Thanks a lot. But, wait. I forgot to wear the watch on a couple of random days — so is this “average” truly accurate? I Google “low heart rate” and the Internet informs me that I “may have hypothyroidism” or “hemochromatosis” or “Hashimoto’s Disease” — all of which sends me down a World Wide Web rabbit hole of looking up symptoms for diseases that start with “H.”

Just once, I’d love to Google a symptom and have a screen pop up that says, “You’re fine. Don’t worry so much. Calm down. Have a glass of wine. Call your best friend, and if she thinks you really need a medical opinion, make a doctor’s appointment. Love, Google.”

Apple watch also informs me how many calories I’ve burned each day. My goal is 1,200 and yesterday I only burned 633. This makes me depressed.

My watch might be snazzy (reader, it can take PHOTOS), but if it makes me feel depressed, anxious and tired by giving me too much information about my health (or apparent lack thereof), is it making my life better or worse?

By the way, I’ve never actually used my watch to take a single photo.