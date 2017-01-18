January 18, 2017 RSS feed / Top News

Inauguration Day

Why the 2017 United States Presidential Inauguration will be a lot like every previous one — and why it will be much different.
Story by Bill Cornwell
THE MOMENT — WHICH SOME VIEW AS THE APOCALYPSE AND OTHERS AS THE DAWNING OF A NEW POLITICAL AGE — is at hand. On Friday, Jan. 20 barring the unforeseen, Donald J. More...

32nd annual recreational vehicle show rolls into civic center Jan. 26-29

The Fort Myers Recreation Vehicle Show will be held Thursday to Sunday, Jan. 26-29, at the Lee Civic Center. More...

Mrs. Edison’s Hymn Sing to be presented with three Feb. 7 performances

Celebrate the Edison Festival of Light and help feed the hungry by attending Mrs. Edison’s Hymn Sing at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 7, at First Presbyterian Church, 2438 Second St. in Fort Myers. More...

Joyce Owens is named AIA Florida president

American Institute of Architects has appointed award-winning architect Joyce Owens, AIA, RIBA, as president of AIA Florida. More...

Lee County Bar Association announces council officers, services

The Lee County Bar Association will induct its slate of 2017 officers at a Jan. 20 membership luncheon at the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center.  More...

West Bay Club resident honored as senior sensei professor

Stephanie English, a resident of West Bay Club in Estero, practices the Japanese flower arranging art form of Ikenobo and is a senior professor or sensei, teaching students around the country as well as in Southwest Florida. More...

Veteran firefighter named interim Fort Myers chief

The city of Fort Myers has an interim chief of the Fort Myers Fire Department, following the retirement of Chief Trenton Bowen, who served the department for 30 years, the last two as fire chief.  More...

Business News

Bank on changes

Some local banks cutting and changing their services
BY EVAN WILLIAMS
We go to bed and wake up with them, travel almost everywhere with them, talk to them when we’re confused or lost, ask their advice on where to go for dinner, and rely on them to keep us occupied at a bar or while waiting in line at the bank. More...

Trump’s impact on the stock market as unpredictable as his tweets

MONEY & INVESTING
ericBRETAN
In writing this column, I really try to refrain from delving into and politics as much as I possibly can. There are plenty of other writers for this paper who are much more knowledgeable about this subject than I. More...

Top cars at Detroit show include GTs, good old standby and electric

BEHIND THE WHEEL
mylesKORNBLATT
The North American International Auto Show in Detroit gives the automakers their first opportunity every year to get the public excited about the road ahead. More...

Inviting FROM EVERY ANGLE

A Talis Park beauty reflects the homeowners’ time in Southeast Asia
BY MICHAEL KORB
Florida Weekly Correspondent

I had a college professor who used to talk on and on about intertextuality and how that concept could be applied to life. According to him, and probably Jean-Paul Sartre, every waking second impacts and influences our future in one form or another. More...

The “Aspen” floorplan at Majestic Palms offers spacious luxury living in a premier community

Majestic Palms, the final condominium to be built in the premier community of Royal Pointe, offers an attractive selection of desirable floor plan designs. More...

Allure’s prime location in the Historic Fort Myers River District provides an ideal location for residents who enjoy an active outdoor lifestyle

ALLURE, the new, 32-story, luxury condominium to be developed on the banks of the Caloosahatchee River in the Historic Downtown Fort Myers River District, is attracting residents looking for an elegant, urban enclave situated in a prime location that More...

Panthers continue to lose in fight against traffic

BY ROGER WILLIAMS
Last year was a tough one for Florida panthers. Not that any year isn’t — the traffic just keeps coming. More...

How a childhood find sparked an adult passion

COLLECTOR’S CORNER
scott SIMMONS
For nearly 20 years, there was one unanswered question in my family: What happened to my mom’s doll collection?  You see, my great-grandmother was the ultimate shopper.  She loved nothing more than to spend a day shopping in Indianapo More...

Builders Care sale is Jan. 21

Lee BIA Builders Care, the nonprofit arm of the Lee Building Industry Association, will host its fifth annual building product garage sale to raise funds to help local homeowners in need. The sale is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. More...

For 25th year, Fort Myers is named ‘Tree City USA’

With a nickname like “City of Palms,” it’s no surprise that Fort Myers is a perennial recipient of the Arbor Day Foundation’s “Tree City USA” distinction. More...

Cypress Cove resident beats long odds with 10 holes-in-one

The odds against scoring one is 12,000 to one. Norman Manley of Long Beach, Calif., is credited with a world record of 59. In 2007, at the ripe age of 102, Elsie McLean was the oldest to score one. More...

William Boltrek appointed Henderson Franklin stockholder

Attorney William Boltrek has been elected a stockholder of the Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt law firm.  More...

Florida Rep creates endowment

The Florida Repertory Theatre’s board of directors has established a nonprofit agency endowment fund with the Southwest Florida Community Foundation.  More...

Leblanc appointed VP/office manager at bank’s new Gateway branch

Veronica Leblanc has joined Sanibel Captiva Community Bank as vice president and office manager of the bank’s new Gateway branch, which will open in early February at the corner of Gateway Boulevard and Devonshire Lakes Drive. Ms. More...

Celebrating the Cello

Grammy-nominated cellist Zuill Bailey joins Southwest Florida Symphony on stage Jan. 21
BY KATHY GREY
Florida Weekly Correspondent

Even when you’ve achieve international acclaim for perfecting your art, it’s still really fun to play with your friends. That’s what cellist Zuill Bailey will be doing Jan. More...

Everyone has a story to tell

StoryCorps makes it easy to record yours for posterity
BY NANCY STETSON
Think of it as a kitchen table that’s traveled all over the country, or a moveable campfire.  The Airstream trailer tucked in the corner of the downtown Fort Myers Regional Library parking lot has been the site of thousands of conversation More...

The antidote for bad start to 2017? Maximum binge TV

THE DIVA DIARIES
stephanieDAVIS
While 2016 reigned down a ration of misery for most folks, 2017 clearly thinks it can do better in the calamity department. In fact, in our household, 2017 is basically telling 2016, “Hold my beer — watch this.”  More...

