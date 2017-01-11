January 11, 2017 RSS feed / Top News

1p1.jpg

Harlem, Florida

Sugar town remains a segregated black community, its residents isolated by history, geography and economic challenges
BY EVAN WILLIAMS
ewilliams@floridaweekly.com
EACH YEAR IN MAY, PEOPLE WHO GREW UP in Harlem then left come from all over the United States to the community’s Brown Sugar Festival. But for many drivers passing by on U.S. More...

Strayhorn appointed chairman of housing authority commission

The Housing Authority of the city of Fort Myers has appointed E. Bruce Strayhorn as chairman of its board of commissioners. More...

Sea level rise symposium Jan. 13

The Captiva Community Panel will present information about how rising seas could impact Captiva, Sanibel and Pine Island Sound at “Now In My Back Yard.” The symposium will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. More...

Run benefits Ronald McDonald charities

The Dunes Golf & Tennis Club will host Robbie’s Run, a benefit for the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile, on Saturday, Jan. 14. The Care Mobile is a program of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Florida. More...

Community Foundation scholarship application process starts Jan. 16

The Southwest Florida Community Foundation’s scholarship application process for the 2017-2018 school year begins this month, and need-based scholarships require the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA form, available at www.fafs More...

‘Ding’ Darling Wildlife Society board announces new members, elects officers

Three new board members have joined the “Ding” Darling Wildlife Society Friends of the Refuge. They are Brett Gooch, Phyllis Gresham and Bill Valerian. More...

AARP offers driver safety classes in January

AARP’s Drivers Safety courses are designed to help prevent auto accidents, with a review of best driving practices for participants, and an overview of changes in traffic laws. More...

Wooden washboard with rollers popular in the early 1900s

ANTIQUES
BY TERRY KOVEL AND KIM KOVEL

The 19th century in the U.S. was a time of invention. The patent office at first required a working model of an invention, but later, just accurate drawings and details were enough. Victorians loved gadgets and specialty tools. More...

Special Sections

Business News

Face time

Despite booming growth in the technology of social media, networking experts say the road to success is through actually meeting people.
BY NANCI THEORET
Florida Weekly Correspondent

Sorry to say it, millennials and you other tech addicts, but at some point you’re going to have to stow away the smartphone and brave the world, meet people, shake a few hands and talk about, well, your business and how you can help a potential More...

Sanibel Captiva Community Bank opens branch in downtown Fort Myers

Sanibel Captiva Community Bank has opened its sixth Southwest Florida branch. More...

Florida Lottery hits record $6.2 billion in 2016 sales

The Florida Lottery has reached a new record of more than $6.2 billion in sales during calendar year 2016, surpassing the previous year’s sales by more than $411 million. More...

Click here for all stories

Taxpayer cost for legislators’ health care premiums increases

BY ROGER WILLIAMS
rwilliams@floridaweekly.com

On March 7, 160 men and women elected from districts representing 67 Florida counties and 20.7 million residents will begin the 2017 legislative session at the capitol in Tallahassee. And they will be well paid for it, both in salary and benefits. More...

Three local women to be honored as PACE Grande Dames

PACE Center for Girls of Lee County has selected three women to be honored at the ninth annual Grande Dames Tea, which honors some of the community’s most revered women. This year’s honorees, all from Fort Myers, are: More...

Collectors love the thrill of the hunt

COLLECTOR’S CORNER
scott SIMMONS
ssimmons@floridaweekly.com

What drives most collectors? I can’t speak for others, but for me, it’s the thrill of the hunt. More...

Community Foundation program promises economic development in midtown Fort Myers

The Southwest Florida Community Foundation recently closed on a $10 million New Markets Tax Credit deal to be used to restore the historic Atlantic Coast Line railroad station and build a technology hub and headquarters in the midtown historic neighb More...

Uncommon Friends Foundation taking scholarship applications

The Uncommon Friends Foundation is now accepting applications for its 2017 student scholarships, which will be awarded to deserving students, veterans, struggling adults and single parents who are pursuing degrees in education, law, technology and ot More...

One-of-a-kind art on block for Go Wild for ‘Ding’

A life-sized aluminum alligator-heron sculpture, carvings by famed bird sculptor Jim Sprankle, and a limited-edition print by five-time Federal Duck Stamp winner Joe Hautman will be offered at a live auctioned at the fifth annual fundraiser for the & More...

Manning elected airport board chairman

The Lee County Board of Port Commissioners recently elected John E. Manning as its 2017 chairman. Cecil L. Pendergrass was elected as vice chairman.  More...

Arts & Entertainment News

Legendary Loss

BY NANCY STETSON
nstetson@floridaweekly.com

The year 2016 was full of unpredictability, rife with absurdity and also, sadly, a year of tremendous loss in the arts. More...

Wine & Food Fest announces hosts of Chef Vintner Dinners

SWFL Children’s Charities Inc. has announced the hosts of its 2017 Southwest Florida Wine & Food Fest’s Chef Vintner Dinners. The dinners will be held Friday, Feb. 24.  More...

If you overshoot Dry January, just go for arid February or parched March

THE DIVA DIARIES
stephanieDAVIS
sdavis@floridaweekly.com

A few days after New Year’s, a girlfriend and I were enjoying happy hour at one of our favorite little bars where we caught up on everything we’d missed in each other’s lives over the busy holidays. More...

Click here for all stories

Real Estate News

Florida lifestyle with expansive lake view

Live the Florida lifestyle in this three-bedroom plus den home on a large lot with an expansive lake view. More...

Naumann top associates for December named

John Naumann & Associates announced the top associates for the month of December.  Top listing agent was Marianne Stewart.  The top sales agent was LeAne Taylor Suarez and Top Team was Harrell, Tolp & Albright. ¦   More...

Allure is destined to become Downtown Fort Myers’ most sought-after address

Anticipation for ALLURE, a magnificent, luxury high-rise condominium community to be built on the banks of the Caloosahatchee River in the Historic Downtown Fort Myers River District, has been escalating rapidly since sales for the exciting developme More...

Click here for all stories
Top News RSS feed