January 25, 2017 RSS feed / Top News

1p1.jpg

The State of Women

In-depth study shows Florida women fare worse than women in 32 other states.
BY ROBIN DEMATTIA
Florida Weekly Correspondent
WOMEN IN FLORIDA HAVE HIGHER rates of poverty, lower educational attainment and lower access to health insurance coverage than women in the U.S. overall. More...

Bring your pooch to celebrate Coconut Point Dog’s Nite Out

Coconut Point in Estero will host a Valentine’s Day-themed Dog’s Nite Out from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. More...

Squadron chart reading class set

The San Carlos Bay Power Squadron, a unit of the United States Power Squadrons, will conduct its Local Waters Chart Reading Class from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday Feb. 4. The class will be held at the squadron classroom at 16048 San Carlos Blvd. More...

Squadron holds change of watch

The Fort Myers Power Squadron held its 63rd Change of Watch at the Cross Creek Golf and Country Club on Jan. More...

Volunteer fair set for Jan. 28

The United Way Volunteer Center, Lee County RSVP Senior Corps and the Lee County Library System are sponsoring a Volunteer Fair at Lakes Regional Library from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Jan. More...

Rotary Club of Cape Coral receives water safety advocacy award

The Rotary Club of Cape Coral has been awarded the international 2016 Joshua Collingsworth Memorial Foundation Rotary Water Safety Advocacy Award. More...

AARP offers driver safety classes in February

AARP’s Drivers Safety courses are designed to help prevent auto accidents, with a review of best driving practices for participants, and an overview of changes in traffic laws. More...

Annual Empty Bowls fundraiser March 25 at Alliance for the Arts

Community Cooperative has announced that Suncoast Credit Union as the presenting sponsor of the 2017 Empty Bowls fundraiser. The event is set to take place on Saturday, March 25, at the Alliance for the Arts. More...

‘Cricket’ tables have nothing to do with the game or the bug

ANTIQUES
BY TERRY AND KIM KOVEL

“For sale, typical English cricket table,” said the auction ad. But what is a cricket table? Is it used for sports like the English game of cricket? Does it have anything to do with the insect?  No.  More...

Special Sections

Business News

Is this the year of the car?

Cutbacks in production, emissions scandals start off 2017
BY MYLES KORNBLATT
Florida Weekly Auto Writer

We’re not even done with the first month of 2017, but if January is any indication, this year will be the most tumultuous time the auto industry has seen in quite a while.  More...

Foreign sell-offs of U.S. bonds may slow Trump programs

MONEY & INVESTING
ericBRETAN
estaterick@gmail.com

One of the key messages in Donald Trump’s presidential campaign was that one of the ways to “Make America Great Again” is to abandon globalization/free trade and focus more on domestic issues and jobs. More...

7-Eleven seeking new franchisees in Southwest Florida

Convenience retailer 7-Eleven Inc., recently awarded the top spot on the Franchise 500 by Entrepreneur Magazine, invites those who want to learn about franchise opportunities to a free seminar from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. More...

Click here for all stories

Real Estate News

Georgia couple first to sign contract for home in Babcock Ranch

Master Developer Kitson & Partners announced that Sarasota-based Homes by Towne has processed the first binding sales contract for the construction of an end-user residence at Babcock Ranch, a new 18,000-acre eco-centric, solar-powered town being More...

Panera one of new tenants to join Whole Foods in Daniels Marketplace

S.J. Collins Enterprises, a commercial real estate development firm, has signed eight additional tenant leases for Fort Myers’ newest retail shopping district, Daniels Marketplace.  More...

ONE Interiors to be inspired by acclaimed Adriana Hoyos Design Studio

ADVERTORIAL

JAXI, developer of ONE, the 16-story boutique, luxury condominium to be built on the bank of the Caloosahatchee River in the Historic Fort Myers River District, has announced that the interiors for the elegant development will be inspired by ADRIANA More...

Click here for all stories

Roger Bradley ends 31 years as remarkable LARC leader

BY ROGER WILLIAMS
rwilliams@floridaweekly.com

There’s doing well. And there’s doing good while doing well. More...

‘Country lawyer’ Tom Chase to host annual Cracker Dinner

The Southwest Florida Historical Society will host its annual dinner Monday, Feb. 20, with Fort Myers attorney, comedian and storyteller Tom Chase as keynote speaker. Mr. More...

Harry Chapin food bank walk raises record $320,000, so far

The ninth annual WINK News Feeds Families Hunger Walk shattered last year’s total, raising $320,000 — and still counting — for the Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida.  More...

When life lands you on your butt, on live TV …

BY RANDALL KENNETH JONES
Special to Florida Weekly

“Show Me” by Naples/ Marco Island writer, actor and creative consultant Randall Kenneth Jones is a compilation of interviews and anecdotes gleaned from Mr. More...

Restoration project underway to restore vintage steam locomotive

U.S. Sugar recently re-acquired Engine No. 148, a steam locomotive it used in the 1950s to haul sugarcane from the fields to its mill. The steam engine, purchased from a private owner, is expected to be restored in the next year or so. More...

The 2017 series season gets serious

EXPLORE SOUTHWEST FLORIDA

As temperatures drop and snowbirds flock, the annual series season shifts into “serious” around here. More...

Record number of passengers used Southwest International in 2016

A record number of passengers used Southwest Florida International Airport in 2016.  During December, 840,501 passengers traveled through the airport, an increase of 0.6 percent compared to December 2015. More...

A World’s Fair find symbolizes a time of hope amid despair

COLLECTOR’S CORNER
scott SIMMONS
ssimmons@floridaweekly.com

The 1939 New York World’s Fair remains the fair that still captures imaginations.  The 1939-’40 fair offered nearly 45 million Depression-weary attendees the “World of Tomorrow.”  But tomorrow had to wait.  Less More...

Arts & Entertainment News

Happy whimsy

Atlanta artist one of more than 200 to show work at ArtFest Fort Myers 2017
BY NANCY STETSON
nstetson@floridaweekly.com

A bear and a little girl in a tiny boat, rowing in front of the moon. A house with strings attached to birds, with a sky of German sheet music. A conventional looking family with prism beams of light streaming out of their eyes. More...

Audiences in for some surprises from Lynyrd

BY ALAN SCULLEY
Florida Weekly Correspondent

Lynyrd Skynyrd fans got a scare in October 2015 when word came out that guitarist Gary Rossington (the only band member to appear on every one of the band’s albums) had suffered a heart attack.  More...

Newly engaged couples just love to #givethebignews

THE DIVA DIARIES
stephanieDAVIS
sdavis@floridaweekly.com

When my husband Todd proposed to me almost 11 years ago, we had been living together for a few months (I can say that in print now because my sweet, pious grandma has since gone home to glory) and he woke me up early on the morning of my birthday. More...

Click here for all stories
Top News RSS feed