1p1.jpg

INVESTING IN SENIORS

Developers are pouring millions of dollars into new senior communities that are opening across the region, and say more are planned
BY EVAN WILLIAMS
SENIOR COMMUNITIES WITH VARYING levels of amenities have been popping up across Southwest Florida as developers prepare for waves of Silent Generation members and soon the baby boomer generation, whose oldest members are edging into their 70s. More...

Fiat 500X is a tasty remix with Italian flair

BEHIND THE WHEEL
mylesKORNBLATT
Cars are often like recipes. Take similar ingredients, then substitute some regional flavor and the results can be two distinct products that still share many common pieces. It’s the difference between Yankee bean soup and pasta fazoli. More...

Nominations open for Cape award

Nominations are open throughout Lee County for the Cape Coral Community Foundation philanthropy award — the Tabor Generosity Award. More...

Wine & Food Fest uncorked party caps off full weekend of events

SWFL Children’s Charities Inc. is capping off a weekend of giving with the Southwest Florida Wine & Food Fest’s Uncorked Celebration Party, set for 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. More...

Unity walk for citizens, law enforcement is Feb. 4

In an effort to unify law enforcement officers with Fort Myers community members, the National Black Law Student Association of Florida Gulf Coast University will sponsor “Blue and Green Goes Blue and Black,” a unity walk, on Saturday, Fe More...

Hunger walk raises $321,600

The final total raised for the ninth annual WINK News Feeds Families Hunger Walk is $321,600, the Harry Chapin Food Bank reports.  This is a 5.4 percent increase over last year’s total of $305,000. More...

Schulze Family Foundation awards FSW $300,000 in scholarship funds

The Schulze Family Foundation recently presented a $300,000 gift to the Florida SouthWestern State College Foundation for student scholarships. More...

The extermination business

In winter, insects and rats try to head indoors in Florida, keeping pest control firms busy
BY ROGER WILLIAMS
If you’re an entomologist, the names and numbers may fascinate or even delight you. But if you prefer a bug-free life in which the facts of the matter remain obscure, this story may not be for you. Unless you’re willing to make a call. More...

Suncoast Credit Union opens green buildings in Fort Myers

Suncoast Credit Union opened two “green” buildings in Fort Myers — the Riverdale Service Center at 14021 Palm Beach Blvd., and the Southern Training Center next door at 14001 Palm Beach Blvd. More...

Teri Hansen, Sandy Stilwell to be inducted into JA Southwest Florida Hall of Fame

Junior Achievement of Southwest Florida will induct Teri Hansen, owner and president of Priority Marketing, and Sandy Stilwell, CEO and owner of Stilwell Enterprises & Restaurant Group, into the 2017 Business Hall of Fame, Lee County.  More...

Lab Theater invites community to come together and Read for Peace

In honor of Black History Month, The Laboratory Theater of Florida is hosting Read for Peace, a reading of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I have a Dream” speech. More...

Terry Tempest Williams to present Rachel Carson lecture on Sanibel

Terry Tempest Williams will present the Rachel Carson Distinguished Lecture at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. More...

Storybook Ball benefits Ronald McDonald House Charities

The 23rd annual Storybook Ball, a benefit for Ronald McDonald House Charities, takes place at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point in Bonita Springs. More...

Tickets available for 17th Barbara Bush Celebration of Reading

Individual tickets are available for the 17th annual Florida Celebration of Reading on Friday, Feb. 17, at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort & Spa in Bonita Springs. More...

Sam Galloway Jr. & Friends Soup Kitchen Benefit March 9

The 14th annual Sam Galloway Jr. & Friends Soup Kitchen Benefit is scheduled for Thursday, March 9, with cocktails and live entertainment at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m. More...

Cypress Cove names Abbot to philanthropy post

Z. Allen Abbott has been named community advancement specialist for Cypress Cove at HealthPark Florida, a south Fort Myers continuing care retirement community. Mr. More...

McIntyre to chair Habitat board; six new board members named

Habitat for Humanity of Lee and Hendry Counties announced the full slate of officers and six new members of its board of directors for 2017. More...

NAKED & UNASHAMED

Lynn Davison’s figurative art on exhibit at the Alliance for the Arts
BY NANCY STETSON
LYNN DAVISON’S NAKED STOMach and hips hung on the wall of the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C., for an entire year.  More...

Mood, films at Sundance project gloom amidst parties

BY ERIC RADDATZ
Humans — we have a problem. We. Are. All. Going. To. Die. More...

Age shall not dim her love of shimmery eye shadow

THE DIVA DIARIES
stephanieDAVIS
It all started with Sarah Jessica Parker’s eyeliner. More...

Real Estate News

40-plus years of clean lines and comfort

BY MICHAEL KORB
Florida Weekly Correspondent

“When my parents started Scan Design back in 1969, it was to bring Scandinavian sensibility, cleaner lines and calmer environments into the U.S.,” says Jesper Knudsen, who along with his brother, Peter, and another partner, own Scan Desig More...

Ave Maria hosts over 40 floor plans from high $100s

ADVERTORIAL

Make plans to visit Ave Maria this season and tour 21 decorated model homes of all size and designs from builders CC Homes, Del Webb and Pulte Homes. More...

London Bay Homes elevates luxury living on Fort Myers Beach with Grandview at Bay Beach

ADVERTORIAL

An elevated lifestyle, panoramic views of the Gulf of Mexico and Estero Bay, luxury amenities and homes created by London Bay Homes are coming soon to Waterside at Bay Beach, located along the southern fringe of Fort Myers Beach. More...

