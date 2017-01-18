Celebrate the Edison Festival of Light and help feed the hungry by attending Mrs. Edison’s Hymn Sing at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 7, at First Presbyterian Church, 2438 Second St. in Fort Myers. More...
Stephanie English, a resident of West Bay Club in Estero, practices the Japanese flower arranging art form of Ikenobo and is a senior professor or sensei, teaching students around the country as well as in Southwest Florida. More...
The city of Fort Myers has an interim chief of the Fort Myers Fire Department, following the retirement of Chief Trenton Bowen, who served the department for 30 years, the last two as fire chief. More...
Some local banks cutting and changing their services
We go to bed and wake up with them, travel almost everywhere with them, talk to them when we’re confused or lost, ask their advice on where to go for dinner, and rely on them to keep us occupied at a bar or while waiting in line at the bank. More...
In writing this column, I really try to refrain from delving into and politics as much as I possibly can. There are plenty of other writers for this paper who are much more knowledgeable about this subject than I. More...
A Talis Park beauty reflects the homeowners’ time in Southeast Asia
I had a college professor who used to talk on and on about intertextuality and how that concept could be applied to life. According to him, and probably Jean-Paul Sartre, every waking second impacts and influences our future in one form or another. More...
ALLURE, the new, 32-story, luxury condominium to be developed on the banks of the Caloosahatchee River in the Historic Downtown Fort Myers River District, is attracting residents looking for an elegant, urban enclave situated in a prime location that More...
For nearly 20 years, there was one unanswered question in my family: What happened to my mom’s doll collection? You see, my great-grandmother was the ultimate shopper. She loved nothing more than to spend a day shopping in Indianapo More...
Lee BIA Builders Care, the nonprofit arm of the Lee Building Industry Association, will host its fifth annual building product garage sale to raise funds to help local homeowners in need. The sale is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. More...
The odds against scoring one is 12,000 to one. Norman Manley of Long Beach, Calif., is credited with a world record of 59. In 2007, at the ripe age of 102, Elsie McLean was the oldest to score one. More...
Veronica Leblanc has joined Sanibel Captiva Community Bank as vice president and office manager of the bank’s new Gateway branch, which will open in early February at the corner of Gateway Boulevard and Devonshire Lakes Drive. Ms. More...
StoryCorps makes it easy to record yours for posterity
Think of it as a kitchen table that’s traveled all over the country, or a moveable campfire. The Airstream trailer tucked in the corner of the downtown Fort Myers Regional Library parking lot has been the site of thousands of conversation More...
While 2016 reigned down a ration of misery for most folks, 2017 clearly thinks it can do better in the calamity department. In fact, in our household, 2017 is basically telling 2016, “Hold my beer — watch this.” More...