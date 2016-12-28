Clocks were an important part of the Victorian home. Large grandfather clocks were kept in the front hall or living room to tell time, ring chimes on the hour and even tell the phases of the moon. More...
Healthy Lee, a community collaboration of local business, health, school, government, religious and community organizations, has created a challenge for Lee County residents to log one million miles of physical activity in less than three months. More...
Few companies have displaced an entire industry in as short of a time as Uber Technologies. This company, which started operations just five years ago, enables users to hire a driver with a smart phone. More...
Most drivers today remember a time when graduating from the baby seat meant joining the older siblings along the backbench of the family vehicle. We bet there are even plenty of readers who didn’t have seatbelts back there. More...
We love numbers. They’re as neat and clean as new knives — cutting edge, often inarguable. If the numbers tell the story, the story must be true, correct? Not according to some, especially not statistics. More...
Lee County Domestic Animal Services recently received a $47,500 Lifesaving Impact Grant sponsored by the Petco Foundation. The grant will be used for the county’s 2017 Give Hope to Paws campaign, designed to reunite more pets with owners, More...
Yoga is one of the best ways to find relaxation through stretching exercises and breathing techniques, but at Gulf Coast Humane Society, there will be another way to reach the point of Nirvana — yoga with cats. In conjunction with SoniYog More...
More than 103 million Americans were expected to travel for the year-end holidays, including a record 93.6 million by car, the auto club AAA reports. When you add the accompanying holiday celebrations, that record number of motorists will face More...
545 Encarnacion St., Punta Gorda Located in the beautiful community of Deep Creek, this home has more than 3,300 square feet of living space. The owner spared no expense on upgrades and improvements. More...
Buyers at ALLURE, the new, luxury, 32-story condominium to be built on the Caloosahatchee River in Historic Downtown Fort Myers, are touting the development’s prime location and the tremendous value it offers residents looking for desirable wat More...