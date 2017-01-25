The San Carlos Bay Power Squadron, a unit of the United States Power Squadrons, will conduct its Local Waters Chart Reading Class from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday Feb. 4. The class will be held at the squadron classroom at 16048 San Carlos Blvd. More...
Community Cooperative has announced that Suncoast Credit Union as the presenting sponsor of the 2017 Empty Bowls fundraiser. The event is set to take place on Saturday, March 25, at the Alliance for the Arts.
"For sale, typical English cricket table," said the auction ad. But what is a cricket table? Is it used for sports like the English game of cricket? Does it have anything to do with the insect? No.
One of the key messages in Donald Trump's presidential campaign was that one of the ways to "Make America Great Again" is to abandon globalization/free trade and focus more on domestic issues and jobs.
Convenience retailer 7-Eleven Inc., recently awarded the top spot on the Franchise 500 by Entrepreneur Magazine, invites those who want to learn about franchise opportunities to a free seminar from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb.
Master Developer Kitson & Partners announced that Sarasota-based Homes by Towne has processed the first binding sales contract for the construction of an end-user residence at Babcock Ranch, a new 18,000-acre eco-centric, solar-powered town being
JAXI, developer of ONE, the 16-story boutique, luxury condominium to be built on the bank of the Caloosahatchee River in the Historic Fort Myers River District, has announced that the interiors for the elegant development will be inspired by ADRIANA
U.S. Sugar recently re-acquired Engine No. 148, a steam locomotive it used in the 1950s to haul sugarcane from the fields to its mill. The steam engine, purchased from a private owner, is expected to be restored in the next year or so.
A record number of passengers used Southwest Florida International Airport in 2016. During December, 840,501 passengers traveled through the airport, an increase of 0.6 percent compared to December 2015.
The 1939 New York World's Fair remains the fair that still captures imaginations. The 1939-'40 fair offered nearly 45 million Depression-weary attendees the "World of Tomorrow." But tomorrow had to wait.
Atlanta artist one of more than 200 to show work at ArtFest Fort Myers 2017
A bear and a little girl in a tiny boat, rowing in front of the moon. A house with strings attached to birds, with a sky of German sheet music. A conventional looking family with prism beams of light streaming out of their eyes.
Lynyrd Skynyrd fans got a scare in October 2015 when word came out that guitarist Gary Rossington (the only band member to appear on every one of the band's albums) had suffered a heart attack.
When my husband Todd proposed to me almost 11 years ago, we had been living together for a few months (I can say that in print now because my sweet, pious grandma has since gone home to glory) and he woke me up early on the morning of my birthday.