The lives they led

Remembering some we’ve lost this year
BY EVAN WILLIAMS
ewilliams@floridaweekly.com
IN OUR ANNUAL EDITION DEDICATED TO PEOPLE IN OUR COMMUNITY WHO DIED DURING THE YEAR, what’s past is prologue. More...

Tax collector’s nonprofit to host exhibit of public school art

The office of the Lee County Tax Collector has a nonprofit program dedicated to funding art supplies in Lee County Schools. More...

LeeTran steps up service to Fort Myers Beach

LeeTran will increase its seasonal service to Fort Myers Beach beginning Jan. 5. More...

Prices tick upward for Victorian novelty clocks

ANTIQUES
BY TERRY KOVEL AND KIM KOVEL

Clocks were an important part of the Victorian home. Large grandfather clocks were kept in the front hall or living room to tell time, ring chimes on the hour and even tell the phases of the moon. More...

Sawyer C. Smith appointed to conservation committee

Sawyer C. More...

Sox add mobile showcase for Jetblue, private rentals

The Red Sox will be bringing a new mobile fan experience to Southwest Florida starting with its first exhibition game on Feb. 23. More...

Community fitness challenge to log a collective million miles starts Jan. 9

Healthy Lee, a community collaboration of local business, health, school, government, religious and community organizations, has created a challenge for Lee County residents to log one million miles of physical activity in less than three months. More...

Special Sections

Business News

Just tuck it

Retirees invent device to make bed-making easier
BY JAN NORRIS
jnorris@floridaweekly.com

An invention called The Tucker, a boon to bed-makers everywhere, hinged on the broken fingernail of its designer. More...

If Uber goes public, a savvy investor will jump on that stock

MONEY & INVESTING
ericBRETAN
estaterick@gmail.com

Few companies have displaced an entire industry in as short of a time as Uber Technologies. This company, which started operations just five years ago, enables users to hire a driver with a smart phone. More...

Three-row efficiency vehicles are hitting their stride

BEHIND THE WHEEL
mylesKORNBLATT
mk@autominded.com

Most drivers today remember a time when graduating from the baby seat meant joining the older siblings along the backbench of the family vehicle. We bet there are even plenty of readers who didn’t have seatbelts back there. More...

2016 by the numbers

BY ROGER WILLIAMS
rwilliams@floridaweekly.com

We love numbers. They’re as neat and clean as new knives — cutting edge, often inarguable. If the numbers tell the story, the story must be true, correct?  Not according to some, especially not statistics.  More...

Use an app for parking Jan. 1 at Harborside lot

As of Jan. 1, paying for parking at the Harborside parking lot in the city of Fort Myers will be faster and more convenient. More...

Petco Foundation grant awarded to Lee County

Lee County Domestic Animal Services recently received a $47,500 Lifesaving Impact Grant sponsored by the Petco Foundation.  The grant will be used for the county’s 2017 Give Hope to Paws campaign, designed to reunite more pets with owners, More...

Gulf Coast Humane Society hosts kitty yoga fundraiser

Yoga is one of the best ways to find relaxation through stretching exercises and breathing techniques, but at Gulf Coast Humane Society, there will be another way to reach the point of Nirvana — yoga with cats.  In conjunction with SoniYog More...

A silver-plated pitcher holds more than memories

COLLECTOR’S CORNER
scott SIMMONS
ssimmons@floridaweekly.com

When I was a boy, my grandmother would make the trek across the old Edison Bridge and up old U.S. More...

Cypress Cove supports Toy Drive

The residents and employees of Cypress Cove at HealthPark collected more than 700 toys for the toy drive at Heights Center and Gladiolus Learning and Development Center. More...

AAA, Budweiser remind drivers to call for free tow if impaired

More than 103 million Americans were expected to travel for the year-end holidays, including a record 93.6 million by car, the auto club AAA reports.  When you add the accompanying holiday celebrations, that record number of motorists will face More...

Three new stores are open at Coconut Point in Estero

Three new stores, Candy Grandy; Sospiri Italian Bakery & Gelato; and LuxSpaceLiving have recently opened at Coconut Point. Candy Grandy is located between Charming Charlie and Stir Crazy. More...

Arts & Entertainment News

IT’S A WRAP

A look at a year in films— some aces, some stinkers
BY DAN HUDAK
Florida Weekly Film critic

LOOKING BACK AT THE FILMS OF 2016, THERE were precious few surprises and notably more disappointments.  More...

Phantom comes to Broadway Palm Theatre

BY TOM HALL
Special to Florida Weekly

The Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre is bringing to the stage Yeston and Kopit’s “Phantom,” beginning Dec. 29 and running through Feb. More...

Here’s to 2016 — if you’re drinking to forget it, heed this advice

THE DIVA DIARIES
stephanieDAVIS
sdavis@floridaweekly.com

At around the age of 40-ish, two things happen to all of us without fail:  • Time starts to fly by at an alarming rate.  • And your hangovers get much worse.  More...

Real Estate News

What $300,000 will buy in SW Florida

545 Encarnacion St., Punta Gorda Located in the beautiful community of Deep Creek, this home has more than 3,300 square feet of living space. The owner spared no expense on upgrades and improvements. More...

Majestic Palms “Briza” three-bedroom floorplan offers an open layout with an abundance of natural lightg

Majestic Palms, the final condominium to be built in the premier community of Royal Pointe, offers desirable floorplan options to meet a variety of tastes. More...

Buyers at ALLURE are drawn to the new condominium for its prime waterfront location, its design and finishes, and its competitive prices

Buyers at ALLURE, the new, luxury, 32-story condominium to be built on the Caloosahatchee River in Historic Downtown Fort Myers, are touting the development’s prime location and the tremendous value it offers residents looking for desirable wat More...

